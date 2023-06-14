Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday, penned down a sweet birthday wish for his wife Kirron Kher.Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared pictures and penned a long note.

The 'Wednesday' actor wrote, "Happy Birthday #Kirron! May God give you a long, happy, peaceful and healthy life! I have known you for close to fifty years now. I saw you first time in 1974 at Deptt of #IndianTheatre in Chandigarh. You were the star student of #PanjabUniversity. Brilliant in studies, national Badminton player, established theatre actress and larger than life."

He added, "50 years have passed. You are still the same or more. You have fought life's toughest battles head-on. And always emerged as a winner. May you continue to win people's love, trust and faith with your persona and goodness. Love and prayers always. @kirronkhermp."

In the first picture, young Kirron can be seen posing for the camera.

The second picture showcased the couple with their son and actor, Sikandar Kher.

In the other picture, the mother-son duo gave hugs to each other.

Kirron, Sikandar and actor Abhishek Bachchan all smile for the camera, in other photos.

The last picture featured the couple with the late actor and close friend of Anupam, Satish Kaushik.

Anupam and Kirron tied the knot in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be seen in 'The Vaccine War' and 'Emergency'.

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.'Emergency' is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On the other hand, Kirron is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP leader. (ANI)

