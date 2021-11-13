Late veteran director Yash Chopra's last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan clocked nine years since its release on Saturday. To mark the special day, actor Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful video montage on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka posted a video that captured various scenes from the film featuring Anushka along with her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. 10 Years of Rockstar: Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman Others Celebrate with Special Virtual Reunion.

"#9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif," she penned the caption. The video also featured director Yash Chopra along with fun BTS moments and bloopers. The film's hit song 'Challa' played in the background. 15 Years of Vivah: Amrita Rao Calls Sooraj Barjatya Directorial the ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ of Her Career.

Anushka Sharma Remembers Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was written by Yash Chopra's son, filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The film featured some of the most romantic songs penned by Gulzar and the music for the film was composed by AR Rahman.

