Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma cheered her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli as his Indian Premier League (IPL) 's team Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the playoffs.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Anushka shared RCB's official post announcing their entry into the playoffs.

She wrote, "To the playoffs...RCB...RCB...RCB" with heart emojis.

Earlier, the 'Sultan' actor shared her reaction to Virat's IPL innings as he scored 73 off 54 balls against Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. (ANI)

