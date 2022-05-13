Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma is working hard to get into the skin of her character for cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic titled 'Chakda Xpress'.

On Friday, Anushka took to Instagram Story and shared a glimpse of her intense cricket training session.

Also Read | KGF Star Yash Attends Childhood Friend's Wedding in Hometown Mysuru, Steals Hearts.

In the clip, she is seen sitting on the ground as she takes a break and poses for the camera.

"Not at all hot," Anushka captioned the post.

Also Read | Aparajito: Anik Dutta’s Film on Legendary Satyajit Ray Finds No Show in Two West Bengal Govt-Run Theatres.

Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda, Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami's career, from convincing her parents, breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest Women's cricketers India has ever produced.

The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)