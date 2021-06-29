Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Jared Harris and Lee Pace-starrer Apple TV Plus show "Foundation" will premiere on September 24, the streaming platform has announced.

Also starring Indian actors Kubbra Sait of "Sacred Games" fame and Pravessh Rana, the trailer of the sci-fi drama series was unveiled by the makers on Monday night.

Based on Isaac Asimov's book series of the same name, "Foundation" revolves around the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Harris will be seen as Hari Seldon, a math genius who predicts the demise of the empire, while Pace will portray the role of Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.

Sait, who plays the role of Phara, a Seldon supporter, in the series, shared the trailer on Instagram.

"Foundation - 9.24.2021. Stoked! Thrilled! Relieved! Here it is… for posterity," she captioned the post.

Rana, who was last seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", posted the release date of "Foundation" on his Instagram Story.

According to Collider, the upcoming series also stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Daniel MacPherson, T'Nia Miller, Clarke Peters, Nikhil Parmar, Mido Hamada, Buddy Skelton, Amy Tyger, among others.

David S Goyer serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Josh Friedman and Robyn Asimov, daughter of Isaac Asimov, also serve as executive producers.

Skydance Television is producing the project with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross attached to executive produce.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)