New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, musician AR Rahman on Thursday posted a picture of the art on Instagram.

The art features an outlined sketch of Rahman's face on a piece of paper that is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of Tamil script through custom lettering, calligraphy and typography.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Discusses Pavitra Punia With Kashmera Shah, Says ‘Woh Mujhe Bohot Pasand Hai’.

The post shared by the star gained more than seventy-four thousand likes including one from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

To acknowledge the art, Rahman tagged the fan's official Instagram account with the post. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai Police Honours Rohit Shetty For His Help Of COVID-19 Frontline Workers, Calls Him ‘The Asli Dilwale’ (View Tweet).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)