Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating the event to the fullest, as he shares glimpses acing various yoga asanas on social media.

On Tuesday, the 65-year-old actor who is well known for his timeless grooming secrets took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of images from his vanity van, as he could be seen performing yoga asanas and exercises. In the caption, Anil shared his secret to leading a happy and healthy life. He wrote, "Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga every day! This is my advice so you can also #jugjuggjeeyo".

In response to the series of glimpses, Anil's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star, actor Varun Dhawan wrote a hilarious comment giving a shoutout to Anil Kapoor's intense yoga poses, he said, "Sir are u an alien please be honest how can u be 65 my god this man #inspirational".

In the pictures, Our 'Mr India' could be seen performing various yoga asanas as he undergoes an intense workout session.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

Raj Mehta's directorial 'JugJugg Jeeyo', produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. The family entertainer will hit the theatres on June 24 after suffering several delays due to COVID-19.

The comedy-drama film has already created mass hysteria around it, has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli. (ANI)

