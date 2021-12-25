Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): Pop star Ariana Grande deactivated her Twitter account ahead of Christmas on Friday.

Grande didn't announce a reason for the departure, but that didn't stop fans from taking quick notice of her absence.

Also Read | Jay Bhanushali Birthday: From Well-Tailored Suits To Bandhgalas, TV Actor Serves A Perfect Style For This Wedding Season (View Pics).

According to People Magazine, Grande's name began trending on the social media platform on Friday afternoon when her followers realised her account "doesn't exist," according to Twitter.

Fans questioned what the reason for Grande's sudden dismissal was. Some wondered if cyberbullying could be the culprit, or whether Grande wants a fresh social media feed to announce a new project. Whatever the reason, it appears she won't be sending out any updates via Twitter anytime soon.

Also Read | Nagma Birthday: She Debuted Opposite Salman Khan In Baaghi;This Is How She Looks Now!.

'The Voice' coach's social media presence isn't entirely gone, though. Grande has been active on her Instagram account. She shared promotional posts for the Netflix film 'Don't Look Up'.

In addition, Grande posted a Christmas Eve wish to her followers. "Merry : )" she wrote on a video of the sky, which featured no sound.

"Be safe I love you" she ended the note.

Grande had a busy 2021. She appeared for her first season as a judge on 'The Voice', which aired its season 26 finale on December 14. Grande also tied the knot with Los Angeles luxury realtor Dalton Gomez in May. She has also launched a beauty line. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)