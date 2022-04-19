Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'The Lady Killer', have started shooting for the suspense drama.

'The Lady Killer', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh, went on floors today in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

This is the first time that Arjun has visited Manali and feels that the picturesque hill station will act "as a perfect backdrop" to the film.

Expressing his excitement about shooting in Manali for the first time, Arjun said, "I'm quite excited to shoot and explore Manali. From what I have seen and heard, it's a beautiful place and I think it would act as a perfect backdrop for us to shoot the kind of film that we have at hand."

Arjun also spoke about collaborating with Bhumi for the first time and added, "The Lady Killer is one of the most exciting scripts of my career and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Bhumi and my director Ajay Bahl for the first time. I can't wait to work with them and get to know them better."

Arjun added, "I think we will have an amazing time in Manali and also have a fantastic shoot schedule. My role in the film is very intense and something unexplored for me. It is layered and it will empower me to do something new on camera in a new place with new people."

Arjun and Bhumi reached Manali on Monday and shared glimpses from the hilly area on their Instagram handles.

Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', will be directing this suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Laced with thrilling twists and nerve-racking suspense, 'The Lady Killer', presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media and Entertainment, promises to be a delicious blend of unpredictability and entertainment.

Apart from 'The Lady Killer', Arjun will be seen in 'Ek Villain 2' and 'Kuttey', while Bhumi has 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak' in her kitty. (ANI)

