Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Thursday, penned down a sweet birthday wish for his sister Anshula.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a throwback picture which he captioned, "My co-rider for life !!! We in this together... good, bad or ugly...Happy bday lil sister @anshulakapoor - you deserve the best always!"

In the post, the 'Gunday' actor shared a picture in which baby Anshula can be seen sitting in a toy car.

Soon after he shared the post, fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Anshula commented, "I love you."

"Small Kapoor HBD," a fan commented.

Another fan commented," God bless you both always."

The '2 states' actor also shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Our bond has seal-ed us together forever. Happy birthday Ansh."

Anshula and Arjun are the kids of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in 'Kuttey', which marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman. In the film, he essays the role of a cop.

'Kuttey' is all set to release on January 13, 2023. The film also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah.

He also has a thriller film 'The Ladykiller' opposite Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty. (ANI)

