Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday said he has finished filming for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming production feature "Kuttey".

Kapoor said he had fun working on the caper-thriller, which marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a transition video of his new look--without his moustache that he had grown for the film.

"Today, I'm 17 films old! It has been an exciting, enriching and humbling creative process that has allowed me to become so many characters and live so many lives! @aasmaanbhardwaj it's been fun working with you and your entire team and seeing your brilliant mind from up close," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

The "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" actor said he is confident that Aasmaan Bhardwaj will make a film that would "wow everyone". "Kuttey" is written by the father-son duo.

"Can't wait for people to see the world that you have created. Films wrap, looks change (got rid of my moustache I had for the film today) but the energy of a project remains deep inside you. #Kuttey will always remain special. On to the next one," he added.

"Kuttey" also stars Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film is backed by Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan.

Kapoor will also be seen in the romantic thriller "Ek Villain Returns", directed by Mohit Suri.

