New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a transformative role in reshaping the payments ecosystem by embedding intelligence into digital finance, said Adelia Castelino, Founder & Managing Director In-Solutions Global.

"Today, we have digital finance that moves money from one pocket to the other digitally. With AI embedded in finance, it will bring in the intelligence and be able to bring in a better governance model, understand the profile of the customer, whether it is credit risk or lending," she said while speaking with ANI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

"It will be able to give the right user experience, money on time, money to the right person, and bring in the digital experience not only in terms of customer usage but also in terms of liquidity and enabling and empowering businesses," she said.

Adelia Castelino emphasised the need for India to pursue self-reliance in AI development, noting that many existing AI initiatives rely on global models. Stressing alignment with government objectives, she called for the creation of "Bharat models" inclusive, internally developed AI systems tailored to India's unique needs.

"We need to be self-reliant, independent, and aligned with the government objectives. We also need to build our own internal models, the Bharat models, make it inclusive and make sure that as much as possible we are dependent on ourselves and we do not have too much dependency on the global models," she said.

Highlighting the significance of the summit, she stated that the India AI Impact Summit 2026 had created widespread awareness and positioned India as a focal point for global AI dialogue. "The event brought together global leaders while simultaneously fostering enthusiasm, resilience, and strategic focus within India to develop indigenous AI capabilities," she added. (ANI)

