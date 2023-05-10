Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal is all set to make his debut in South industry in Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer upcoming action film, 'NBK108'

Arjun took to Instagram and treated fans to the exciting news.

The actor shared an announcement video and captioned it, "Making my South Debut with team NBK108. Feel super nervous and excited. I promise you all this is going to be one mad ride with lots of fun. Thank you for having me. Team #NBK108 welcomes the talented National Award winning actor @rampal72 on board as the antagonist."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsDKAXxAi5W/

The announcement video showed Arjun saying a popular dialogue of Balakrishna. He can be seen having a conversation with the film director Anil Ravipudi. The actor has joined the film's shoot in the ongoing schedule in Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see Balakrishna and Arjun Rampal together on screen.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Now, Arjun Rampal has come on board for a powerful role as antagonist.

Arjun also shared the first-look poster of the film and captioned it, "It begins a new journey, onto a new territory, excited, nervous, ready to explore. There is a good feeling. Need all your support, love and blessings. Team #NBK108."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsDP6w3Nkqw/

As soon as the actor announced his next project, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section.

Actor Bobby Deol wrote, "All the best dude."

Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reacted with a clapping hand emoji.

One of the users wrote, "Love to see you on screen after ages."

The makers on Ugadi Eve released the film's first-look poster to unveil two different looks of Balakrishna.

This prestigious project in the deadly combination is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens banner.

'NBK108' is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra). (ANI)

