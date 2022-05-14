Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): After a long hiatus, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is back on Instagram.

On Sunday, he took to the photo-sharing application to wish his sister Suhana Khan luck for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'.

Sharing a teaser video of the film, Aryan wrote,"Best of luck baby sister! Go kick some a**."

He also added, "Teaser looks awesome everyone looks great. All of you will kill it."

This marks Aryan's first post on Instagram since his arrest in drugs case last year.

For those unaware, Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court. (ANI)

