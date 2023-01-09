Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's picture with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan recently went viral which sparked dating rumours on social media. Aryan was in Dubai for the New Year celebrations, and although he tries to keep his personal life low-key, the eagle-eyed fans still manage to share his pictures. Janhvi Kapoor Gets Clicked With Shikhar Pahariya As They Leave Together in Same Car Post Rhea Kapoor’s Party (Watch Video).

Taking to Facebook, Pakistani actor Sadia Khan shared a picture with Aryan from their New Year celebrations on Saturday which immediately went viral on social media. In the picture, Sadia is seen in a black dress with a statement necklace while Aryan looked dapper in a red t-shirt styled with a white jacket. Soon after Sadia shared the picture, netizens were curious whether Aryan is currently dating the Pakistani actor.

Aryan Khan & Sadia Khan

Pathaan Actor @iamsrk worked with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in his movie Raees. Now his Son Aryan Khan is dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan. Acoording to B-town sources Aryan will directing Sadia in his directorial debut. Pathaan and Pathaan Son Loves Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/D1v0CgYxDk — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) January 8, 2023

Recently, there were rumours that Aryan is dating actor and dancer Nora Fatehi after a fan posted a picture separately with both celebs from the same venue.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is all set to mark his directorial debut soon. He recently announced on social media that he has completed writing the script of his debut project and will soon begin the shooting. "Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action," he captioned the post. Aryan Khan Finishes Script for Mystery Series With Red Chillies, Shah Rukh Khan’s Son To Act As Showrunner and Direct His First Project.

Aryan Khan On His Debut Project

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Sadia is known for Pakistani TV serials such as Khuda aur Mohabbat, Shayad, Maryam Periera and Yariyan among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)