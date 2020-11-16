New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked the ninth birthday of his grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with a special collage constituting of nine pictures of the birthday girl.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the collage that consisted of one picture each from Aaradhya's growing years starting from a picture from the time when she was a baby to the most recent picture of the star kid.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Sends Birthday Wishes to Granddaughter Aaradhya by Sharing a Collage of Her Pictures and It’s Warming Our Hearts.

"Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love," the 'Coolie' actor wrote in the caption of the picture.

Aaradhya is born to the superstar's actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, and former Miss World and actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (ANI)

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani - Which Bollywood Actress Will Look Good With the Hottie On-Screen? (Vote Now).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)