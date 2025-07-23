Guwahati, Jul 23 (PTI) A new Assamese feature film, 'Taarikh', set in the backdrop of the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Assam and the trauma the incident left behind on the victim families, will hit the screens on August 22, the makers announced on Wednesday.

A psychological drama on a father who lost his son in the serial blasts, 'Taarikh' is directed by Himjyoti Talukdar and produced by Muktismaan Hazarika and Arundhati Sarmah Baruah.

"This story is personal and universal at the same time. It speaks of time, memory, loss and love -- moments we often overlook," Talukdar said at an event organised to release the trailer and title track of the film.

'Taarikh' marks his return to direction after a gap of seven years, following the success of his critically acclaimed debut film 'Calendar' in 2018.

"After Calendar, it took me years to return with something that truly moved me. We are thrilled to bring this story to the theatres on August 22," Talukdar said.

He said the film revolves around a father, enacted by veteran actor Arun Nath, who lost his son in the serial bomb blasts.

"The father could not even find the body of his son. The interesting as well as challenging part is that Nath has a screen presence of around 95 per cent in the 90-minute-long film, but he does not utter a single word in the entire period. He is not mute, but the trauma left him silent," the young director said.

Producer Hazarika said 'Taarikh' is the second film in the trilogy revolving around a theme of time, with 'Calendar' being the first one.

"However, Taarikh is not a sequel to Calendar. We will also have a third film from our production house on the 'time' theme," he told PTI.

The trailer launch event saw the presence of several prominent personalities from the Assamese film industry.

"We believe this film will touch hearts and spark meaningful conversations," said Baruah, the other producer.

The film's soulful title track 'Ushaah' has been composed by renowned music director and National Award-winning playback singer Tarali Sarma and sung by acclaimed singer Rupam Bhuyan.

The film is expected to bring back the horror of the 2008 serial bomb blasts to public memory. The NDFB's Ranjan Daimary faction had carried out the serial bomb blasts across Assam on October 30, 2008 that claimed the lives of 88 people and left more than 500 people injured.

