New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has established himself as the tour de force of content cinema in India by treating viewers with diverse projects, has completed 10 years in Bollywood today.

Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film 'Vicky Donor', feels that "being an unhinged risk-taker" of scripts and roles is the key to his soaring success.

Celebrating 10 years in the Indian film industry, Ayushmann took to his Instagram account and shared a rehearsal shot from the sets of 'Vicky Donor' featuring himself and director Shoojit Sircar.

The picture was clicked when the team was shooting the bank sequence. Ayushmann has mentioned that the picture is from Day 1 of the shoot.

Along with the candid shot, Ayushmann wrote, "Day 1. First Scene. Rehearsal shot! It's been 10 years already?! Deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes."

He added, "Thank you my guru @shoojitsircar da, @ronnie.lahiri and @thejohnabraham for trusting a rookie like me and making me believe that I can be a Hindi film hero! #10YearsOfVickyDonor."

The plot of 'Vicky Donor' was based on sperm donation and infertility. The unconventional film along with Ayushmann, also starred Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, among others.

Ayushmann, who has delivered smash hits like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Badhai Ho', 'Bala', 'Article 15', 'Dream Girl', 'Andhadhun', to name a few, in his decade in cinema, said, "It has been an exhilarating decade in cinema for me. For someone with absolutely no connection, no in-roads in the Hindi film industry, I find myself grateful today that I found quality mentors who believed in me more than I believed in myself at the start of my career and guided me to where I'm today."

He added, "If I had to describe my decade in cinema, I would say that being a purist to my craft, being an unhinged risk-taker worked for me because I walked the path less-travelled. Today, when I look back at my body of work, I'm deeply proud of my decisions. I think I have always been adamant about finding the best films and that decision has been the most rewarding one for my career."

'Vicky Donor' presented a new brand of heroism that was deeply relatable, and flawed yet had the willpower to rise up against the odds to present a strong moral compass.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann said, "Today, I'm reminded of filming Vicky Donor, a film that became my calling card to the industry about the movies that I would like to back. I'm thankful to Shoojit da, Ronnie Lahiri and John Abraham for trusting a rookie like me to headline a project that is now being called a generation-defining film. I'm slightly emotional about today and feeling very nostalgic."

He added, "I think audiences have a certain expectation from my brand of cinema today and I hope to entertain them thoroughly throughout my career in movies. I thank every filmmaker who took a punt on me. I'm who I'm today because of them and all the films that I have done."

Ayushmann has a stellar lineup of films in 2022. He will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek' that releases on May 27, Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G' and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai's 'An Action Hero' being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer. (ANI)

