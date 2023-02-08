Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Being a true-blue Punjabi, actor Ayushmann Khurrana loves rajma chawal.

On Wednesday, Ayushmann had a meal full of rajma chawal for lunch. He even took to Twitter to share his excitement about eating it. And not just that, he also offered it to his fans (virtually, of course).

Also Read | Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Shocks People On Set By Putting The Production On Hold For King Charles’ Coronation.

Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a close-up image of his meal on Twitter. One bowl is filled with rajma curry and another has plain white rice.

"Rajma chawal?" he asked his followers in the caption.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Juhi Chawla Drops New Pics Of Her Outfit From Suryagarh Palace.

https://twitter.com/ayushmannk/status/1623238397539291138

Ayushmann's post garnered several likes and comments.

"Real happiness is eating rajma chawal," a social media user commented.

"It's the most comforting meal," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'An Action Hero', helmed by Anirudh Iyer. The film saw Ayushmann sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film failed at the box office despite getting positive word of mouth from the audience.

In the upcoming months, Ayushmann will be seen in the sequel to his hit franchise Dream Girl 2. The film will also feature Ananya Panday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)