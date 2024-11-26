Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and badminton star PV Sindhu have joined hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat Initiative and urged young Indians to actively take part in nation-building.

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi announced the National Youth Festival 2025 - the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

Also Read | Who Is Divya Prabha? All You Need To Know About 'All We Imagine As Light' Actress Who Is Making Waves With Her Performance.

The event will take place on January 11 and 12, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

To participate in this historic event, youth aged 15-29 can join the Viksit Bharat Challenge by taking part in an online quiz. The quiz is open from November 25 to December 5, 2024. Selected participants will get an opportunity to present their vision for a developed India before PM Modi.

Also Read | Dabangg Reloaded Tour Dubai: Tickets for Salman Khan's Show Live on THIS Platform - Check Booking Details.

Both Ayushmann Khurrana and PV Sindhu encouraged youth to take part in the initiative via their social media accounts.

Ayushmann wrote on X, "Quiz Khelo, PM Saab se milo and share your ideas of a strong Bharat at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. Participate in the Viksit Bharat Quiz from November 25 on the My Bharat Platform and start your journey to be selected for the Viksit Bharat Dialogue."

https://x.com/ayushmannk/status/1861093039336472947

PV Sindhu also shared details on X and wrote, "To give an effective platform to the leadership talent ofindhu-call-on-youth-to-join-viksit-bharat-initiative-6447663.html">

Entertainment News | Ayushmann Khurrana, PV Sindhu Call on Youth to Join Viksit Bharat Initiative Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and badminton star PV Sindhu have joined hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat Initiative and urged young Indians to actively take part in nation-building. Agency News ANI| A+ A-

Ayushmann Khurrana, PV Sindhu (Photo/instagram/@pvsindhu1/@ayushmannk)