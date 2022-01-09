Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on Sunday, the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, several B-town celebrities poured in greetings on social media.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "T 4154 - Guru Govind Singh Ji Jayanti...guru purab diyaan lakh lakh vadhaiyaan."

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Story and shared a portrait of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Further, he wrote, "Happy Gurupurab."

Randeep Hooda also took to his Instagram Story and extended the greetings which read, "Happy Gurpurab. A warrior, a poet and a philosopher. Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth guru."

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and posted a message in Punjabi which read, "Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji de Prakash Purab di lakh lakh vadhai."

The actor shared a poster tribute, featuring an image of the tenth Sikh Guru.

The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is being celebrated on January 9 this year.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the tenth and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. (ANI)

