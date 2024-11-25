The wait is finally over as Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's song "Nain Matakka" from Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John' is out now. The makers of Baby John have dropped foot-tapping number from the film featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared the track with the caption, "A vibe so GOOD, it'll make you groove with the tribe, Baby!" ‘Baby John’ Song ‘Nain Matakka’: Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee Team Up for a Peppy Dance Track Featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

The track is a perfect dance number with sizzling chemistry between Varun and Keerthy Suresh and magnetic voices of Diljit and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee.

Watch ‘Baby John’ Song ‘Nain Matakka’ Below:

Recently, the teaser of Baby John was unveiled. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones. Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many like me might have come before, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey. The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist. Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble. ‘Baby John’: Varun Dhawan Unveils His Bold New Action Role in Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be released on December 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)