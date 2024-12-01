Television actress Aasiya Kazi, best known for her roles in popular shows like Bandini, Balika Vadhu and Tenali Rama has got married to her longtime boyfriend and actor Gulshan Nain. The wedding, held in Mumbai on November 29, was attended by close friends and several television industry stars, including Jaswir Kaur, Kunal Pant, Supriya Shukla, and Toral Rasputra. Is Avika Gor Getting Married to Longtime Boyfriend Milind Chandwani? Here’s What ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Has To Say About Her Rumoured Wedding (Watch Video).

The duo on Saturday took to their Instagram account to share the news with fans and posted stunning pictures from the marriage ceremony. In the first photo, Aasiya is seen laughing as Gulshan holds her close in a candid moment from the ceremony. Another picture captures the couple posing together on stage. Aasiya wore a traditional red lehenga with heavy golden embroidery, paired with a white and red kundan necklace, maang tikka, and earrings. Gulshan complemented her in a black sherwani with matte golden embroidery.

Along with the pictures, the actors added a caption that read, "Here's to the beginning of forever," along with an infinity and red heart emoji. Third Time Lucky? Did Shweta Tiwari Get Married to Vishal Aditya Singh? Truth Behind Actress’ Wedding Photos Going Viral Online.

Aasiya Kazi and Gulshan R Nain Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasiya Kazi (@aasiya_o9)

Aasiya rose to fame with her portrayal of Santu in Bandini and has been part of hit TV shows like Balika Vadhu (Ganga) and Tenali Rama (Sharda). Balika Vadhu revolved around the life story of Anandi and Jagdish, who were married to each other when they were children. As a continuation, the second season portrayed the life of Nandini aka Nimboli (Anandi's daughter), who was also a victim of child marriage and later grew up to become a seasoned doctor. Gulshan Nain, on the other hand, has appeared in web series such as All About Section 377 and Campus Diaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)