Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa, on Monday, announced the release date of her new song 'Dance the Night' from 'Barbie: The Album'.

The song is all set to release on May 26.

Taking to Instagram, Dua shared a video which she captioned, "This Barbie has a song coming this week... FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST."

According to Billboard, in the video, she steps out of her fluffy shoes, recreating the instantly iconic sight of Margot Robbie's arched foot in the 'Barbie' trailer, before blowing a kiss to the camera over a dazzling dance groove with only one tantalising lyric: 'Just come along for the ride!'

Soon after the singer dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"can't wait," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Singing this song on repeat in my head."

"WE ARE SO READY," a user wrote.

'Barbie' film stars Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 21.

Dua will also be featured in the film.

Dua Lipa and her director beau Romain Gavras recently made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Lipa was dressed in a black one-shoulder dress with cutouts, a long slit, and a silhouette that showed off her back. She accessorized her look with matching high-heeled strappy sandals and dangling earrings. Gavras wore a black suit and tie. (ANI)

