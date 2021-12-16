Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): 'Parks and Recreation' actor Ben Schwartz is all set to star in Universal Pictures' 'Renfield', starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in the lead roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben will play the role of a mobster in the movie that is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans.

The film will also star Golden Globe-winning actor Awkwafina in a pivotal role.

The monster movie is centred on Dracula's familiar henchman with Hoult playing the title role. Cage will play Dracula.

Chris McKay, the filmmaker behind 'The Tomorrow War' and 'The Lego Batman Movie', is directing and producing 'Renfield' from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley of 'Rick and Morty' fame.

'Renfield' is Universal's latest attempt to fashion a cinematic universe around characters from the studio's vast monster vault.

'Renfield' will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. McKay's producing partner Samantha Nisenboim will serve as an executive producer. (ANI)

