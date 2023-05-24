Los Angeles [US], May 24 (ANI): Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy are leading the voice cast for Channel 4's latest Judith Kerr Christmas animation, Mog's Christmas.

As per Variety, the duo will play a married couple in the project. Benedict and Claire will essay the roles of Mog's owners Mr and Mrs Thomas.

Joining them are "Bridgerton's" Adjoa Andoh as the narrator, Miriam Margolyes ('Harry Potter') and Maggie Steed ('Paddington 2') as the Aunts, Zawe Ashton ('Fresh Meat') as Mog's neighbor Mrs Gaynor, Charlie Higson ('The Fast Show') as the Jolly Uncle, comedian Gareth Berliner ('Dr Who') as the Chestnut Seller and newcomers Amelie Law (age 11) and Teddy Skelton (age 9) as The Thomas's children Debbie and Nicky.

Mog's miaows and purrs will be provided by Kerr's daughter Tacy Kneale.

The 'Mog' books were based on Kerr's own family cat and the first in the series was published in 1970, remaining in print for over 50 years.

"Our own Mog was a huge part of my childhood," said Kneale. "I hope I've done her justice!" Kneale added.

Robin Shaw ('The Tiger Who Came to Tea') is directing based on a screenplay by Joanna Harrison ('The Snowman and The Snowdog').

"Mog's Christmas" follows the cheeky tabby as she finds herself feeling a bit ignored during the Thomas family's preparations for Christmas. When she sees the huge Christmas tree she freaks out and hightails it to the roof, from where, despite the family's best efforts, she refuses to budge. Comfy in the snow, she eventually falls asleep and has a "cat themed Christmas dream" before falling down the chimney the following morning, just in time for breakfast.

Ruth Fielding, producer and co-founder of Lupus Films said, "This festive, family-friendly tale has huge cross generational appeal and is the perfect literary classic to adapt for the whole family to come together to watch. We are thrilled to once again bring Judith Kerr's delightful illustrations to life in animation and to do so in the 100th anniversary of her birth feels very special". (ANI)

