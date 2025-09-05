Toronto [Canada], September 5 (ANI): The Bharat Pavilion was inaugurated at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, marking the debut of WAVES Bazaar in North America, India's first international e-marketplace for the film, media, and AVGC-XR sector, on Friday.

The Pavilion was inaugurated by Ajay Nagabhushan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, Acting Consul General of India in Toronto, in the presence of Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF.

Also Read | 'Super Dancer Chapter 5': Shilpa Shetty Calls Shah Rukh Khan's Confidence His Greatest Strength, Says 'He Knew He Was King Khan Before Anyone Else'.

This year's Bharat Pavilion focuses on WAVES Bazaar. Organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), WAVES Bazaar is a global e-marketplace bringing together creators and buyers from film, television, streaming, gaming, animation, music, and AVGC-XR.

The platform facilitates networking, buyer-seller interactions, project showcases, and collaborations, enabling Indian creators and international stakeholders to engage in meaningful partnerships.

Also Read | 'Madharaasi' Review: Critics Praise Sivakarthikeyan's Performance in AR Murugadoss' Tamil Action Thriller That Works in Parts.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Ajay Nagabhushan said "Bharat Pavilion at TIFF is not only a celebration of India's cinematic excellence but also a platform to build global partnerships. For the very first time, India is being represented at TIFF by a delegation comprising solely of women-led film projects. From over 200 applications within a week, six outstanding projects were selected by an expert international jury through the WAVES Bazaar platform. These extraordinary filmmakers are not just attendees, they are emissaries of a new era, one where women's voices, visions, and stories are centre stage on the global cinematic platform," as quoted in a press note by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India.

Talking about the significance of the upcoming WAVES Bazaar event to be held on September 6, 2025, on the sidelines of TIFF, Nagabhushan said, "WAVES, a landmark initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, held at Mumbai in February, is resonating across the world, and its impact and reach can also be seen in Canada. WAVES Bazaar event here will witness a series of activities including panel discussions, round table, policy dialogue and a series of B2B meetings between Indian and International delegates."

Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh stated, "Toronto is home to a vibrant film industry and a large Indian diaspora. The launch of WAVES Bazaar at TIFF is a timely step towards strengthening India-Canada cultural and business ties," as quoted in a press note by MIB.

Bailey highlighted TIFF's commitment to fostering cross-cultural partnerships and acknowledged India's growing influence in the global cinematic landscape.

The multi-pronged discussions after the inauguration focused on the importance of WAVES and its outcomes, WAVES Bazaar's potential as a bridge between Indian and international creative economies, and explored the possibility of collaborating in establishing a dedicated film market at TIFF in the near future, with Indian content taking centre stage, as per the press note by MIB.

The Bharat Pavilion at TIFF 2025, curated by NFDC, serves as a dynamic hub for global networking, B2B meetings, and film industry exchanges, underscoring India's growing leadership in the international media and entertainment sector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)