Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 2 (ANI): As the funeral ceremony of the late singer, KK will be held today, several singers from the Bollywood Music industry visited his Mumbai residence to pay their last tribute to the deceased singer.

The death of famed singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, aka KK, on Tuesday night, came as a shock to the nation. Over the years, the beloved playback singer had amassed a large fan base, with his songs being performed at numerous school and college occasions around the country.

On Thursday morning, the mortal remains of singer KK was delivered to his Mumbai home. Friends, family, and relatives paid their last respect to the singer at Park Plaza, Andheri, ahead of his final rites.

Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Hariharan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Raghav Sachar from the B-town music industry were photographed visiting the singer's Mumbai residence for the final rites.

On May 31, the 'Khuda Jaane' singer was pronounced dead at Kolkata's CMRI Hospital. KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian cinema industry, having recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, among other languages.

He is most known for songs such as "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from Bachna Ae Haseeno, and "Tadap Tadap" from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, to name a few. (ANI)

