Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Bigg Boss 19 is only a few weeks away from its finale, and the show has seen yet another big twist. Contestant Gaurav Khanna, who had been hoping to become the captain for a long time, has finally got the chance to take charge of the house.

In a recent episode, BB gave Gaurav a tough choice: he could either nominate all the other contestants and give up a large portion of the weekly ration, or refuse the offer and lose his shot at becoming captain. Gaurav chose to accept the offer, which immediately made him the new captain of the house.

However, his decision upset Shehbaz Badesha, who was also vying for the captaincy. Shehbaz felt the situation was unfair and reacted strongly inside the house.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has now shared her opinion on social media. Taking to her X account, the former contestant pointed out that the housemates always make decisions that benefit them and said Shehbaz had no reason to complain.

In her post, she wrote, "Sab apne liye hi khelte hai so jab Gaurav Khanna ne apne liye socha toh itni badi baat kaise ho gayi???" She also took a dig at Shehbaz's reaction and added, "Last week Amaal ko captain banana ke liye kisne cheating ki thi, aaj jaise ko taisa mila toh rona aagya?"

In another post, she supported Gaurav again and said no contestant would have refused such an offer. "Each n every player in that house would have jumped on this opportunity! Koi Mahaanta ki Murat nahi hai wahan," she wrote.

The Bigg Boss 19 finale is expected to take place in December. The show airs on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. (ANI)

