Bipasha Basu turned a year older today. She is celebrating her birthday in the Maldives with her hubby Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi. She shared some lovely pictures from her birthday vacation on her Instagram handle and also thanked her fans for their wishes. Basu posted an adorable picture of her along with Karan and Devi against a beautiful backdrop of the ocean, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her followers. She wrote in the caption, "Love is all that i can feel..So grateful to all who love me and are sending me the sweetest wishes..Just a Lucky Girl" Earlier, she also shared a perfect family picture in which Bipasha and Karan can be seen kissing each other while the Alone actor held Devi in her arms in the water. Calling it a "perfect birthday", she wrote, "Perfect Birthday..Just need my 2 babies and sunshine and water". Bipasha Basu Calls Baby Girl Devi As Her ‘Yoga Partner’ (View Post).

Earlier, Karan Singh Grover also wished his wife Bipasha Basu on her birthday. He wrote an emotional note on his wife's birthday, which was accompanied by a beautiful picture of Bipasha and Devi. He captioned it with, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet little baby bumbi princess pie! @bipashabasu..You are always the brightest light, have the most beautiful smile, the heartiest laugh, say the funniest things and the wisest words have the purest soul, are the most giving being, the best part about everything and you'll always have all my heart. I love you so much. Happy birthday monkey!" Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby. Bipasha Basu Birthday: From Raaz To Race, Take a Look at Bollywood Diva's Top 5 Roles!

View Bipasha Basu's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." On the work front, after making her debut with Ajnabee, Bipasha Basu rose to fame for her performance in Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller Raaz in 2002, which was a smash hit and spawned multiple sequels.She also earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie. The actress has since appeared in several hit films, including Jism, No Entry, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Phir Hera Pheri, Creature 3D, Alone, among others.