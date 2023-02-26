Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Actors across ages get nostalgic on Sundays and treat their fans with blast from the past.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Soni Razdan shared a black and white image from the movie 'Saaransh'. She wrote in the caption, "Remembering #saaranshfilm shot way back when .... Mostly shot in Mehboob Studios. We all felt we were making a really special movie at the time. And we did. It was @anupampkher's debut film and my first leading role. So it's a special one and it taught me so much about the craft of storytelling and filmmaking in general. #memoriesforlife #aneducation #special_shots"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpHR1T8I-MB/

'Saaransh' was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It's about an elderly Maharashtrian couple who come to terms with the loss of their son.

Actors from present generations like Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur, Saba Azad shared love emojis on her post.

Soni shares family frames with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt quite often on social media. She also shares pictures of her bygone days.

Alia Bhatt accused the paparazzi and media for 'intruding' her 'privacy' last week. In a long note, Alia wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?" Tagging the Mumbai police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed dat. @mumbaipolice." In the pictures, it seemed like the actor was sitting on the balcony of her apartment when she was clicked without her consent.

Along with other celebs, Soni made her stand clear on Alia's accusation. She wrote, "Shocked and dismayed at the blatant disregard for a person's privacy. Are we really turning into 'that country' now? Where all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to 'getting the picture'? Hope someone can address this and fast." (ANI)

