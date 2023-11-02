Actor Bobby Deol in the second episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8 confirmed that he will be starring in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial show. Bobby graced the Koffee couch with his brother and actor Sunny Deol. During a conversation with KJo, Bobby revealed that he has a "relationship" with SRK's production house Red Chillies Productions. He said, "I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies first I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show and then I also did Love Hostel. I think they've always given me good stuff." Earlier in December 2022, Aryan revealed that he has wrapped up the writing of his debut directorial project which he will also be directing. Details about Aryan's directorial debut show are still awaited. Reportedly, the show has been titled Stardom. However, an official announcement regarding the star cast of the show from the makers is still awaited. Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol Reveals How Salman Khan’s Suggestion To ‘Go Shirtless’ Landed Him a Role in Race 3.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor. "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Bobby Deol Shares How He Turned 'Alcoholic' During the Weakest Phase of His Career.

Check Out Bobby Deol to Star in Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Show:

Aryan Khan Makes Directorial Debut with Bobby Deol in Lead Role Aryan Khan, the elder son of Shahrukh Khan, is set to make his mark in Bollywood, not as an actor, but as a director. He is currently directing a web series that has been generating #OTThttps://t.co/DRNDo0PpdR pic.twitter.com/JjI1wACOXE — PressNews24 (@PressNews_24) September 20, 2023

Meanwhile, talking about Bobby Deol's upcoming projects, he will be next seen in the action thriller film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.