Actor Bobby Deol, who has graced the couch of popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8, has opened up about how he withdrew from the industry when his films didn't work, adding that he started self pitying himself, and became negative about everything. Bobby was accompanied by his brother Sunny Deol on Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol Reveals Salman Khan Piggybacked on Sunny Deol’s Success When His Career Wasn’t Doing Good in New Promo of Karan Johar’s Talk Show (Watch Video).

The Badal fame actor has made one of the strongest comebacks with crime drama web series Aashram. Talking about his low-phase of career, Bobby said, "I gave up, I started self pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positiveness coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife works." Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 2: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol Indulge in Fun Banter With Karan Johar on the Disney+ Hotstar Show (Watch Promo Video).

Watch KWK 8 Promo:

"Suddenly I heard my son saying, 'you know Mom, Papa sits at home and you go to work everyday'. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can't. It was a slow process, when I got out of it, it took me time to get into the right mind frame to become okay. It can't happen overnight. My brother, my dad, my mom, my sisters, they were always there," he shared.

The actor said, "You cannot always do anything holding someone’s hand. You have to walk on your two feet. Then things started changing. I became more focused, more serious and when you focus and you have that energy in you. I mean I have gone and met so many people, I said to myself, I will go and meet people, tell them I want to work with you all. I came to you also, you still haven't worked with me."

Koffee with Karan 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, on the work front, he next has Animal and Telugu movies Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Kanguva.

