New Delhi [India] November 22 (ANI): As actor Kartik Aaryan turned 32 on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Farah Khan among others showered birthday wishes on him.

Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story featuring her and Kartik. It was captioned, "No Secret that you're gonna have a blockbuster year, happy birthday @kartikaaryan."

Bhumi also shared an Instagram Story wishing the birthday boy.

Filmmaker Farah Khan wished Kartik by posting two Stories for Kartik. In the first one Kartik was seemingly taking a nap while holding food in his hands. The text accompanying it read, "Happy birthday @kartikaaryan .. after the year uv had u need this at my house."

The second Story was a photo of Kartik and Farah at what looked like a movie set. "2 stories 4 u since ur movie is a blockbuster, happy happy birthday"

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared Kartik's photo along with the text, "Wishing you blockbusters forever and all things u desire."

Sara Ali Khan wished him by posting his picture and wrote, "Happiest birthday. Hope this year is all that you've hoped for and may all your dreams continue coming true."

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy Birthday Kartik! Wishing you love and light always."

Shilpa Shetty's birthday note read, "Wishing you a fabbbb year ahead, my dear, khush raho, entertain karte raho, and aur successful ho jaao! Sending duas and hugs!"

Meanwhile, Kartik is gearing up for the release of 'Freddy', which also stars Alaya F. The film is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala (Kartik), a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle, Hardy. It is scheduled to release on November 21. (ANI)

