Kartik Aaryan romances Alaya F in Freddy song 'Tum Jo Milo' and is a soulful love song with the magical vocals of Abhijeet Srivastava. The two lead actors come to each other and this romantic number with the composition of Pritam makes it a worth watch! Freddy releases on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2. Freddy: Here’s All You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Complex Character’ in the Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar Film.

Freddy Song Tum Jo Milo

