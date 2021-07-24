Los Angeles, Jul 24 (PTI) "Get Out" star Bradley Whitford has joined the cast of "Rosaline", a comedic and revisionist take on classic love story Romeo & Juliet.

Based on the novel "When You Were Mine" by author Rebecca Serle, 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights for the film.

The movie will chronicle the relationship between Shakespeare's famous star-crossed lovers told through the eyes of Juliet's cousin Rosaline, a sharp but idealistic young woman who also happens to be Romeo's recent ex-girlfriend.

Kaitlyn Dever, best known for her roles in "Booksmart" and "Unbelievable", will play the titular character in the feature film.

Isabela Merced is on board to play Juliet and Kyle Allen will portray Romeo.

The details of Whitford's character have been kept under wraps, according to Deadline.

The movie, written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, will be produced by 21 Laps Entertainment in association with 20th Century Studios.

Whitford recently received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the fourth season of "The Handmaid's Tale".

The actor will next be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "tick, tick… BOOM!".

