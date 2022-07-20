Hollywood actor Brett Goldstein has shared how he kept his cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder under wraps even from his own family. In the recently released superhero epic, the 42-year-old actor makes a surprise cameo as Hercules, the son of Russell Crowe's Zeus, during a mid-credits scene, as per People. Thor Love and Thunder: Brett Goldstein's Casting as Hercules Was Kevin Feige's Idea Says Taika Waititi.

Goldstein joked that he "didn't tell anyone because Marvel put a chip in my neck that said, 'If you talk about this, you're dead," at an FYC event for his hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso in Los Angeles on Monday. British actor shared that "My mom and dad, I sent them a text and said, I've just seen Thor. I knew it's not the kind of film they'd see. I said, You should go see it. It's funny."

He even said that his mother texted him "all the way through the film" when she saw it, giving him a running commentary. "It gets to the end bit, where it shows Russell Crowe. ... My mom texts me Russell Crowe's in it again, he's very funny. I go, 'F---ing look up at the screen!"

In a statement to Variety, the actor said he isn't "lying or being coy" when he says he knows nothing about the future of his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "All I know is what I did that day and that's it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds," Goldstein told Variety.

In Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's Thor bests Zeus, who's out for revenge in the mid-credits scene -- and he is shown enlisting his son, Goldstein's Hercules, to lead the charge, as per People magazine.

And Goldstein's mom and dad weren't the only ones in the dark about him taking the role. As his Ted Lasso costar and real-life friend Hannah Waddingham recalled to Variety Monday, "He said to me, I've been offered this thing ... do you guys think I should do it?' "

"I went, Are you mental? Are you actually having a little bit of a moment? You're seriously thinking that you might not play Hercules?' " She continued, "Then he didn't tell me he bloody did it! So everyone was like Brett Goldstein! Brett Goldstein! And I was like, You cheeky bastard." Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theatres last weekend. The film also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Pratt among others in prominent roles.