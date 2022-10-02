Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): Hollywood star Bruce Willis has denied selling the rights of his face to an AI company to create his 'digital twin'.

According to Deadline, it was widely reported last week that the actor sold the rights to his face to a Russian deepfake company called Deepcake.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Excited To Start a New Journey With the Show; Says 'I Have Come Here as a Zero but I Will Definitely Live as a Hero' (LatestLY Exclusive).

This would have allowed them to create a 'digital twin' for the actor, who retired in March following his diagnosis of aphasia, a condition affecting a person's speech.

Deadline has now reported that this weekend a spokesperson for Willis denied that he has any kind of partnership or agreement with the company. Deepcake confirmed this to a British news outlet.

Also Read | Namish Taneja Talks About His Experience Singing Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu; Shares 'I Had This in My Subconscious for a Long Time' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Deepfake companies use artificial intelligence to create realistic simulations of famous figures. A deepfake of Willis appeared in an advert for a Russian telecoms company last year.

Deepcake claims to have worked with the actor on the AI for the ad and used a glowing recommendation by him on their website, but Willis's people did not confirm this, as per Deadline.

This comes after last week, 'Star Wars' veteran James Earl Jones handed over the rights of his unique Darth Vader tones to another AI company, Respeecher, indicating that he was retiring from the role, and passing the baton through the use of technology. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)