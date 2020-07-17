Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): American actor Bryce Dallas Howard is putting in some serious hard work on the sets of the third 'Jurassic World' movie. The actor showed off the bruises that she had got while performing some intense stunts on the sets.

According to Fox News, the 39-year-old actor posted a series of photos of the massive bruises she earned from doing some intense stunt work for the action-adventure film, on Twitter.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Pet Dog Hash Turns Into Her Co-Star! Check Adorable Posts.

She captioned the post as, "Raise your hands if you're happy to be doing stunts again."

Her co-star, Chris Pratt, was the one who egged her on. "Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!" he wrote.

Also Read | Vishnu Vishal Gets the Sweetest Birthday Surprise Wish from Girlfriend Jwala Gutta (View Pic).

Howard started the conversation with a photo of her and Pratt on the UK set. "These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much -- it's good to be back at work with this funny guy," she wrote.

According to Deadline, 'Jurassic World: Dominion' resumed shooting at Pinewood Studios outside of London on July 6.

The outlet revealed that two weeks of pre-production would take place and everyone behind and in front of the camera would be tested for COVID-19 before stepping foot on the sets and retested several times throughout the shoot.

Universal is reportedly spending 5 million USD on new protocols to make the sets a safe place.

When the pandemic hit in March, 'Dominion' was reportedly four weeks into a 20-week shoot. The film, the third and final in the relaunched franchise, is directed by Colin Trevorrow.

The film also stars Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy and BD Wong with Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern set to resume their roles from the original Steven Speilberg-directed film 'Jurassic Park.'

The film is currently slated for release on June 11, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)