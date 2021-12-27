Washington [US], December 27 (ANI): Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello has announced a "lil social media detox" in a message to her fans.

The 'Havana' singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday and announced a brief social media break. "Going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!!!" she wrote to her 59 million Instagram followers.

As for why she's stepping away from social media, for the time being, Cabello explained, "Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y'all."

It's been a busy time for the superstar, in addition to celebrating the holidays, she recently performed at the White House, according to E! News.

During the PBS special 'In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season', which aired on December 21, Cabello performed a mariachi rendition of 'I'll Be Home for Christmas'. For the occasion, Cabello had her dad Alejandro by her side.

"My mom is a Cuban immigrant, my dad immigrated to the United States from Mexico and recently also became a citizen. The fact that I'm able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos and also have my dad be sharing this moment with me it's kind of, like, a crazy moment," Cabello told PBS in a video recently shared with E! News.

She added, "The fact that we're an immigrant family and we're at the White House is really special and really cool."

It's also been just over a month since Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their split after two years together.

Shortly after the duo called it quits, a source close to Cabello told E! News that Mendes "initiated" the breakup conversation. And although the former Fifth Harmony star was "very upset over the split," according to the source, she "agreed" the decision was for the best. (ANI)

