Cannes [France], May 17 (ANI): They say that 'You can take an Indian out of India but you can't take India out of an Indian.' That's exactly the case with our Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who is currently creating waves at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member.

She just attend the red carpet ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival, wearing a saree designed by none other than Sabyasachi.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a string of images of her glamourous look.

In the images, she is seen exuding retro vibes with her golden-black shimmery saree. The 'Piku' star opted for bold make-up. Her dramatic winger eyeliner served as the major highlight of her look.

Speaking of her hair, she chose to tie them in a bun immaculately and accessorised it with a golden hairband.

Sabyasachi, too, shared the pictures of Deepika's retro look on social media.

"Jury member Deepika Padukone on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Sabyasachi clothing and high jewellery. Featuring the Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by Sabyasachi as part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India's finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The look is paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Bengal Royale Collection. The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze," Sabyasachi wrote.

Deepika hit the red carpet along with other jury members such as Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. (ANI)

