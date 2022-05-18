By Payal Mehta

Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): Indian celebrities are leaving no chance to spread colours of desi culture at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

On Wednesday, Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Tamanaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Pooja Hegde turned heads with their impromptu dance on Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan's 'Ghoomar'.

During the inauguration of the Indian pavilion at Cannes 2022, Mame Khan, who is part of the Indian contingent, broke into a beautiful song at everyone's request.

The moment became more captivating when Deepika, Pooja, Urvashi, and Tamannaah came in front and started dancing together to Mame Khan's soulful melody.

In a video captured by ANI, Deepika, Tamannaah, Pooja, and Urvashi looked smitten by Mame Khan's voice.

The festival is special this year for India as it has been chosen 'Country of Honour'. (ANI)

