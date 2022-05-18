Actor Aadhi Pinisetty and actress Nikki Galrani got engaged in March 2022. Both celebrities wound up the pre-wedding rituals as per Hindu traditions, earlier on Wednesday. In Chennai, a small wedding celebration has started, which is a close-knit ceremony. The wedding celebration of the actors started with the 'haldi' function. Aadhi Pinisetty Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Nikki Galrani in an Intimate Ceremony, Shares Pictures on Social Media (View Pics).

The event drew a few celebrities, including Arya, Nani, Sundeep Kishan, and others. A few photos from the 'haldi' event are currently circulating on social media. Aadhi and Nikki got engaged in an intimate ceremony on March 27 for the uninitiated. The couple shared photos from their engagement ceremony on social media, and they were adored by fans and followers.

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani have been together for quite some time. After collaborating in films such as Maragatha Naanayam and Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka, the couple fell for each other, after which they decided to tie the knot.

