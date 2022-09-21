Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, on Wednesday, condoled the demise of comedian-actor Raju Srivastav, who passed away today at the age of 58. Talking to ANI, Madhur expressed how sad he was due to Raju's death and remembered the times he spent with the late comedian. Raju Srivastav Dies at 58: From Shaktimaan to Bigg Boss Season 3, Six TV Shows the Comedian Was a Part of.

He said, "I was deeply saddened after knowing that Raju Srivastav Ji is no more among us. I have known him for several years and whenever I met him for any event or function he was always jovial and cracking jokes." "I can't believe that he is no more among us and we all have lost a huge talent today, one who made us laugh through the years. I share my deep condolences to his family and loved ones," added the filmmaker. RIP Raju Srivastava: Kapil Sharma Pens an Emotional Note on the Comedian-Actor’s Death (View Pic).

Born in a middle-class family on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Raju gained national acclaim during his run on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and his stage character 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' was also very popular. He was known for his acute scrutiny and comical timing about various aspects of life.

The comedian was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this, his trainer took him to the hospital. Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. After staying on the ventilator for several weeks, Raju finally passed away on September 21.

