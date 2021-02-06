Washington [US], February 6 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B is fighting back against claims that the new track, 'Up,' is a rip-off of a song called 'Stuck' by New Jersey rappers Mir Pesos and Mir Fontane.

According to Page Six, Mir Pesos said in an Instagram post comparing the two songs, "They stealing. We want my money."

In response to the tweets about the similarities, the 28-year-old rapper Cardi posted an Instagram story of an old video of her singing the song and wrote: "From August 7th ... I been working on this. Sorry lil boy never hurd [sic] of you."

The song 'Stuck' was released in September, but Mir Fontane claimed they had previewed the track via YouTube on August 6.

As reported by Page Six, the representatives for Cardi B did not comment. But Cardi B gave a curse-laden response on Instagram Live on Friday night (local time), saying "I am the type of person, I do not like going to court... If I jack something from somebody," she'd pay them.

But she later stated, "If you are feeling a certain type of way, we can take it to court. I do not give a f**k... Get the f**k out of here."

She also pointed out that she is not a producer, so if someone has issues with a beat, they can, "take it up with them." When it comes to the "drama," she said, it "does not even bother me."

Cardi B released her new song this week to great fanfare. But, when Page Six reached out to Cardi's representatives on January 21 with a tip that the star would release an upbeat club song at the end of the month or early February, they insisted that a new single had not been chosen and that there was no new music planned. (ANI)

