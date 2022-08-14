Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Cardi B recently shared with the world her unorthodox haircare secret that she lathers her hair with boiled onion water.

According to Page Six, Cardi took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her natural hair from behind. "My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair," she captioned it.

The rapper continued, "I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. It's odorless and I notice that it's been giving a shine to my hair."

Her social media post's comments section was full of supportive messages from fans who wanted to try the pungent practice for themselves.

"Let me put a pot of onions on rn," one user wrote. Another said, "I make all my hair products from real food and spices ..it really works."

Page Six reported that onions contain "compounds that may help to enhance dry, damaged hair," according to a Healthline article about the grooming technique. The vegetable can also encourage hair growth, treat alopecia and reverse greying, advocates claim.

Earlier, the Grammy-winning rapper also stripped down her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion on social media.

In June, she also got real about her appearance on her Instagram Story. Cardi shared that she wanted to get a tummy tuck after giving birth to her son Wave last September.

At the time, the star revealed that she's "a little heavier than usual," adding about a section of her tummy, "I don't like it. I want to get rid of it." (ANI)

