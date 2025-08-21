Los Angeles [US], August 21 (ANI): Actor Carrie Coon will feature in the Broadway premiere of Bug this winter, written by her husband, Tracy Letts.

The play, which will be helmed by David Cromer (The Band's Visit), follows a surprise and intense romance between a lonely waitress, played by Coon and a mysterious drifter, played by Namir Smallwood.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the production begins performances on December 17 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with an opening night set for January 8.

The play transfers to Broadway from a Steppenwolf production that began in 2020 and resumed in late 2021, after being delayed by the pandemic. The show was staged in London 30 years ago, and has had several iterations since, including an Off-Broadway production in 2004 and a film adaptation in 2007, with Michael Shannon starring in both.

The cast also includes Randall Arney, Jennifer Engstrom and Steve Key, who also starred in the Steppenwolf production. (ANI)

