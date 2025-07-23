Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): The cast of supernatural horror film 'Split Rock' has been announced.

Clark Backo, Drew Ray Tanner, Olivia Luccardi and Graham Verchere have come on board to feature in the film, which is described as a "supernatural, ecological-horror story" and will be directed by Ryan Glover, as per Variety.

It's produced by Low End, Prowler Pictures and Observer Effect Productions, and backed by Telefilm Canada and Creative Saskatchewan.

Backo has appeared in "Venom: The Last Dance" and "The Changeling"; Tanner is best known for his work on "Riverdale"; Luccardi appeared in "It Follows"; and Verchere's credits include "Summer of 84." Glover previously directed "The Strings."

The story involves geologists Lauren (Backo) and Ben (Tanner), partners in both work and life, as they investigate a strange anomaly discovered deep in the terrain. Alongside their colleague Sam (Luccardi) and intern Trevor (Verchere), the group must navigate an escalating series of horrors that starts once they uncover an ancient force of destruction buried in the ground.

The film is set to shoot next week in the Saskatchewan badlands. (ANI)

