Washington DC [US], February 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Charli xcx is continuing her foray into acting with the upcoming drama 'Erupcja', whose first trailer was released recently, according to People.

Directed by Pete Ohs and co-written by Ohs, Jeremy O. Harris, Lena Gora, Will Madden and Charli xcx herself, its title is the Polish word for eruption.). The 33-year-old musician plays Bethany, who finds herself at a crossroads during a romantic trip to Warsaw, Poland.

Also Read | Who Is Avan Jogia? Is Halsey's Fiance Hindu and of Indian Origin?.

The trailer shows Bethany and her soon-to-be fiance, Rob, played by Will Madden, stranded after a volcanic eruption disrupts their vacation. According to the film's synopsis, Bethany interprets the explosive event as a sign to leave her emotional baggage behind and reconnect with her childhood friend Nel, portrayed by Lena Gora, as per the outlet.

"Bethany takes the explosive event as a sign to ditch her baggage, reunite with childhood friend Nel and traipse across lofts, clubs and back alleys, all the while becoming entangled in an emotional web that challenges her sense of self," the synopsis reads, according to People.

Also Read | South Korean Actor Jung Eun Woo Dies at 39; Family Releases Funeral Details.

In one exchange featured in the trailer, Nel asks Bethany, "So what is the problem with Rob?" before describing him as "really nice." Bethany replies, "Yeah, but sometimes nice is boring," and later remarks, "With him, the earth doesn't shake," according to People.

Erupcja had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September, where critics praised Charli's dramatic performance.

The project is one of several film ventures marking Charli's transition from music to cinema. She currently leads A24's The Moment, an autobiographically inspired mockumentary, and has also appeared in Sacrifice and 100 Nights of Hero. At the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in January, she premiered The Moment, The Gallerist, and I Want Your Sex, according to People.

Erupcja is scheduled for theatrical release on April 17. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)