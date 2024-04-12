Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan is running in theatres. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 7.25 cr at the box office on the opening day. "Inspite of the big holiday [#Eid], #Maidaan opens to shockingly low numbers... Biz at urban centres, in particular, should've multiplied post-noon onwards, but, despite merits and appreciation, the Day 1 biz is dismal, way below the mark... Wed previews + Thu Rs 7.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Maidaan enjoys glorious word of mouth, but that needs to convert into footfalls, especially over the weekend... In fact, a miraculous turnaround on Sat-Sun is a must... Let's see how its biz pans out in the next couple of days," he wrote on X. Recently, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar reviewed the film and praised Ajay. Maidaan Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Impresses Critics With His Portrayal of a Football Coach in Amit Sharma’s Sports Drama.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I watched 'maidan'... It is a true story that will make every Indian proud of our certain national achievements that most of us don't know about. A must-watch. Congratulations to producer Boney Kapoor, director Amit Sharma and to Ajay Devgan, who has given a mind-blowing performance ." Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. Javed Akhtar watched the film at a special screening held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He was joined by his wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Maidaan Movie Review: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Biopic is a Compelling Watch When Not Burdened by Weak Drama and Chak De Hangover (LatestLY Exclusive).

Maidaan's Day 1 Collection Hits ₹7.25 Crore, Ajay Devgn Shines

Inspite of the big holiday [#Eid], #Maidaan opens to shockingly low numbers… Biz at urban centres in particular should’ve multiplied post-noon onwards, but, despite merits and appreciation, the Day 1 biz is dismal, way below the mark… Wed previews + Thu ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/TqGcpfwTBe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2024

Sanya Malhotra, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Shubhash Ghai and a host of other celebrities attended the special screening of Ajay Devgn's upcoming sports drama Maidaan. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles and also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.